2 charged in connection with November deadly shooting in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men have been arrested in connection with the November 2019 fatal shooting of a man at a North Nashville apartment complex.

According to arrest reports, police have charged 22-year-old Rhazhaan Pittman-Valentine and 20-year-old Tyontez Moore with criminal homicide.

Darrelle Groves was shot and killed at the Village on the Green Apartments on Ed Temple Boulevard on Nov. 7, 2019.

Moore was also injured during the shooting, but was treated at a local hospital and was released.

Police documents state both men intended to rob Groves prior to the homicide. The investigation also shows both men fired a weapon during the incident.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

