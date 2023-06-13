TUPELO, Miss. (WKRN) — Two people were arrested after an undercover sex sting along the Natchez Trace Parkway last week.

According to a release, the rangers conducted the operation on June 7 “to detect and apprehend people engaging in illicit sexual activity in the Parkway’s parking lots and other public areas.”

Two Mississippi men were charged with disorderly conduct and indecent exposure.

“This successful operation is part of our continuing efforts to keep those using the Parkway for legitimate purposes as safe as possible,” explained Chief Ranger Prashant Lotwala in a release.

Chief Ranger Lotwala advised that these operations will be a priority for 2023.