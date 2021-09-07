2 charged after shots fired near La Vergne High School

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two teens have been charged after a shooting near La Vergne High School Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, a 15-year-old boy allegedly fired three rounds while standing on a sidewalk off campus toward La Vergne High School. No one was injured, but one car in the school’s parking lot was struck. The shooting happened around the time of dismissal.

La Vergne Police received a tip that two individuals were spotted in a nearby area. One officer spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s and pulled it over. They found two suspects inside, including the 15-year-old and 18-year-old Damondre Hayes. Two firearms were recovered from the vehicle.

Both suspects have been charged with possession of a weapon. Hayes was booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center and the 15-year-old was sent to the Juvenile Detention Center.

The motive is still under investigation. As a precaution, extra school resource officers will be at the school Wednesday.

Both La Vergne Police and the Sheriff’s Office are investigating.