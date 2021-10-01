2 charged after shots fired into woman’s car in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 22-year-old man and his 19-year-old girlfriend have been arrested a month after firing shots into a woman’s car in North Nashville, according to an arrest warrant.

Metro police said on Aug. 28, a woman left her her home on 40th Avenue North with her boyfriend and saw the defendant, Demico Smith, driving in a black Nissan Altima nearby with his girlfriend, Kakiye Bonyo.

Investigators said the victim went to turn around on 43rd Avenue North, she saw Smith hold a gun out the driver side window. The warrant said when the victim started driving away, she heard gunshots and the back windows of her car shattered. She pulled over to call police.

The document states officers found cuts to the victim’s neck and bullet holes on her car. Officers spoke to a witness nearby who saw Smith and Bonyo in the car with the gun.

Metro officers found shell casings where the suspect’s car was parked. A search confirmed that the car was registered to Bonyo.

Smith has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a $75,000 bond. Bonyo has been charged with robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She is being held at the Metro jail on a $75,000 bond.