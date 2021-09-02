2 charged after fire destroys Overton County business

OVERTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people have been arrested after investigators said they set a fire that destroyed a business in Livingston over the weekend.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said agents and Overton County deputies responded Sunday to a fire at a storage business on Cookeville Highway.

Eric Cantrell (Courtesy: TBI)

Keelie Mack (Courtesy: TBI)

During the investigation, agents said they determined Eric Cantrell and Keelie Mack went into the business and entered several recreational vehicles.

The pair then set a fire that destroyed the building, along with multiple RVs, boats and campers that were stored on the property, according to the TBI.

Cantrell and Mack were arrested Wednesday on charges of arson, burglary and criminal trespass.

They were booked into the Overton County jail on a $160,000 bond.