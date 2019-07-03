2 bystanders injured in shootout near Percy Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A shooting investigation is underway near Percy Priest Lake after two bystanders were injured in a shootout early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 5:20 a.m. on Percy Priest Drive, which is near the Stewart’s Ferry Pike exit on Interstate 40.

The investigation is centered around the Lotus Inn and Suites behind the Cracker Barrel. The crime scene was spread across the motel and restaurant parking lots.

The victims were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Their injuries were said to be non-life threatening.

Metro police reported the victims were innocent bystanders caught in an exchange of gunfire between the motel and restaurant.

Surveillance images of the suspects were released to the public in an effort to help locate them.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Recognize any of these individuals allegedly involved in Wednesday’s 5:20 a.m. exchange of gunfire outside the Lotus Inn & Cracker Barrel on Percy Priest Drive that injured 2 innocent bystanders? Call 615-742-7463. The 2 victims sustained non-life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/A6RwKkxYqs — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 3, 2019

No additional information was immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.