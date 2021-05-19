2 attempt break-in at Clarksville home, police search for suspects

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are asking for the public’s help in locating two people that were at the entrances of a home in the 2800 block of Scenic Drive.

This happened around 11:40 a.m. on Monday.

According to a release from police, one person was at the front door and another person was attempting to go through the back door of the home. The homeowner was inside and heard noise coming from the back of the house. The homeowner made contact with the person at the back door. Both the person at the front and back door left the area on foot going toward Vaughan Road.

Anyone with more information can call Detective Beaubien, 931-648-0656, ext. 5145, Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.