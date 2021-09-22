2 arrests in Coffee County double murder

COFFEE CO., Tenn. (WKRN) — A community can rest easier knowing that law enforcement has arrested two people they believe are connected to a double murder that happened in Estill Springs, September 19.

District Attorney General Craig Northcutt, said Ronald Archey, 54, and Cullen Hickerson, 25, have been charged with premeditated felony murder accused of killing Chasity Hill, 27, and Logan Tindale, 22.

Ronald Archey (Left) and Cullen Hickerson (Right) (Source: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department)

The victims were found shot to death at a home on Clyde Vickers Road Sunday.

Investigators have not released any information on a possible motive.

Logan Tindale, 22, Coffee County murder victim

Archey and Hickerson will appear in court September 23.