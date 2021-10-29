2 arrested on drug, firearms charges in Rutherford County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at a Rutherford County home Wednesday, resulting in the arrest of two people on drug and firearms charges.

Authorities searched a home on Wenlon Drive in Murfreesboro and discovered 21 grams of suspected cocaine and crack cocaine, as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to the TBI. Authorities also reportedly seized two firearms and more than $3,000 in cash.

Nathaniel Buchanan and Yoshani King (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Nathaniel Buchanan, 35, and Yoshani King, 32, were arrested and taken into custody.

Buchanan was charged with possession of cocaine for resale, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, felony firearm possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. King was charged with possession of cocaine for resale, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were booked into the Rutherford County detention center.

No additional information was immediately released.