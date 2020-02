PERRY COUNTY (WKRN) — Perry County Sheriff’s Office officials say they arrested two people involved in child sex crimes.

Deputies arrested 47-year-old Brian Mock and 41-year-old Marie Almond. The two moved to Linden from Memphis six months ago.

The Perry County Sheriff says these types of cases are heinous and haunting.

Mock and Almond are being charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

Almond is also wanted out of Mississippi.