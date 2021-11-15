2 arrested for carjacking in West Nashville also under investigation for mail theft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police arrested two men Sunday night for an armed carjacking in West Nashville and the duo is now under investigation for mail theft.

The carjacking took place in a parking lot off Annex Avenue Saturday around 11 p.m. The 30-year-old owner of a Honda Civic was sitting in his car when two men, one armed with a pistol, demanded his belongings, pulled him out of the vehicle and drove away, according to Metro police.

Miguel Morales (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Oscar Torres (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Detectives located the stolen Honda Sunday evening near Murfreesboro Pike and placed it under surveillance by the Metro helicopter and SWAT officers assigned to the Special Response Team.

Metro police reported the Honda travelled to Berry Road in Berry Hill where Oscar Torres, 30, got out of the vehicle and was taken into custody. The Honda then stopped at Bransford Avenue and West Iris Drive where Miguel Morales, 25, was taken into custody.

Both men implicated themselves in the carjacking during an interview with detectives, according to Metro police.

Morales is also wanted in Kentucky for theft of mail. While searching the Honda Sunday night, detectives also reportedly found stolen mail from several Nashville residents. This aspect of the case remains under investigation.

Morales and Torres were charged with aggravated robbery and are both being held on $50,000 bond.