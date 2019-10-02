Breaking News
2 armed robbery suspects taken into custody along I-24 in Nashville

Smyrna robbery suspects arrested on 24

(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man and a woman wanted by Smyrna police for armed robbery were arrested along Interstate 24 in Antioch Wednesday morning.

The two were taken into custody near the Haywood Lane exit in the westbound lanes around 7:40 a.m.

La Vergne police reported Jacob Macdonald, 29, and Sydney Sorrell, 23, were wanted out of Smyrna for armed robbery in August.

A La Vergne officer was working a crash with Metro police when he recognized the vehicle pass by.

That same officer tried to stop the suspects on Aug. 18.

Both MacDonald and Sorrell were taken to Rutherford County where they will be booked.

No additional information was immediately released.

