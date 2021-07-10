2 adults, 1 child injured in crash on Korean Veterans Boulevard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three people were hurt in a crash on Korean Veterans Boulevard.

According to Nashville Fire Department officials, it happened around 2 a.m. Saturday.

When crews arrived, they found two vehicles involved. The driver of one vehicle fled the scene. Medics transported one adult male and one adult to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. One child was also transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. They all received non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately released.

