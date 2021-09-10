Century-old report card found in Waverly flood debris

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Amy Miller was surveying flood damage in Waverly this week when she came across a memento nearly 100 years old.

The yellowish paper stuck in dry mud was a report card dated all the way back to 1922.

The report card shows that the eighth-grader in question was steadily improving in school.

FEMA suggests those who would like to salvage these kinds of treasured possessions should avoid putting them in direct sunlight and airdry them indoors. To read more tips from FEMA on how to salvage water-damaged valuables and heirlooms, click here.