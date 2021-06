NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 19-year-old woman was shot and killed in the Edgehill community Sunday afternoon, according to Metro police.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of 14th Avenue South around 6:30 p.m.

Metro police told News 2 the suspect is a woman who is known to investigators but she has yet to be taken into custody.

No additional information was immediately released.