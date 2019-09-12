19-year-old killed in East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —A 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting in East Nashville Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. in the Cayce Homes community on Seventh Street.

Metro police said officers arrived to find the victim outside a building with multiple gunshot wounds in his stomach and side.

He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities have not identified the victim or released a suspect description.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

Click here to view News 2’s 2019 CrimeTracker homicide map.