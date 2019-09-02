19-year-old critically injured in fall from pick-up truck in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 19-year-old discovered in the middle of a busy Clarksville road Monday morning with critical injuries had apparently fallen from the back of a pick-up truck while being driven home, authorities say.

According to Clarksville police, the man was found alone just after midnight on 101st Airborne Division Parkway between Fort Campbell Boulevard and Jordan Road. He was airlifted to a Nashville hospital where he was listed in critical condition, officers explained.

Upon further investigation, police determined the 19-year-old had been drinking at a party and was unable to get home, so another person placed him in the bed of a pickup truck to drive him home.

At some point, the man somehow exited the back of the truck and wound up in the roadway where multiple people spotted him and called 911, police revealed.

Officers said the driver was not aware the 19-year-old had fallen from the truck bed. No charges are expected against that driver.

The incident remains under investigation.