19-year-old charged with murder of grandparents in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 19-year-old man is charged with the murder of his grandparents in Warren County, Kentucky.

The two victims were discovered during a welfare check Tuesday night at a home on H. E. Johnson Road.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office reported deputies found the victims deceased on the property.

Investigators determined the victims’ grandson, 19-year-old Joshua Wright, was missing along with a 2013 Chevy truck.

Wright was found along with the missing truck on Woodburn Allen Springs Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was booked into the Warren County jail and charged with two counts of murder and one count of robbery.