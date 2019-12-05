19 teens escape Middle Tenn. detention centers in 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A total of 19 teens escaped from detention facilities in Middle Tennessee on six different occasions over the last nine months, and that’s not including the 15 that attempted to escape in a riot.

These facilities are the responsibility of the Tennessee Department of Children Services, but the majority of them are contracted and run by other companies.

For example, Saturday night’s escape of four teens from the Davidson County Detention Center in Downtown Nashville is a facility run by Youth Opportunity. Two teens, including a murder suspect, are still on the run.

The most recent, on Wednesday night, three teens escaped from the Academy for Young Men in Donelson run by TrueCore.

TrueCore has had four escapes in 2019 alone, the majority of them at their facilities in Donelson.

To clarify, these are facilities that are not hardware, meaning they run more like schools than a jail.

In 2018, one of these facilities in Bordeaux went from hardware top security to a level three, DCS told News 2 because it saw less need.

That particular facility had been under a lot of heat after several escapes over the years, including 32 teens in 2014.

In addition, DCS stopped the placement of teens into TrueCore facilities after previous issues pending an investigation.

News 2 is waiting to hear back from TrueCore as well as DCS regarding specific changes they are making to up security in order to ensure no other teens get out in the future.