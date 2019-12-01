19 people report illness on cruise ship in California

FILE – In this March 4, 2017, file photo, Norwegian’s cruise liner “Joy” floats out of the Meyer shipyard’s building dock in Papenburg, northern Germany. Authorities say over a dozen people aboard the cruise ship reported flu-like illnesses as they reached a Southern California port. The Los Angeles Fire Department says authorities were called early Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, to evaluate patients after they fell ill onboard. Authorities say the patients were evaluated and declined to be taken to the hospital. (Ingo Wagner/dpa via AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say 19 people aboard a cruise ship reported flu-like illnesses as they reached a Southern California port.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says authorities were called early Sunday to evaluate patients after they fell ill on a Norwegian Cruise Line ship.

Authorities say the patients were evaluated and they declined to be taken to the hospital.

Norwegian says in a statement that stringent sanitation procedures were implemented after a few guests reported a stomach-related illness.

The luxury ship “Joy” was refurbished this year and includes an on-board race track.

The Los Angeles Times reports that paramedics responded to the same ship a week earlier after a report that passengers were ill and four were sent to a hospital for further treatment.

