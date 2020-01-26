19 killed in attack on Mali army base near Mauritania border

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s armed forces say that 19 soldiers have been killed by armed men who attacked an army camp in Sokolo in the Segou region near the border with Mauritania.

The armed forces said in a statement on Twitter than the camp remains under control by Malian Armed Forces, and the provisional toll includes five injured.

Sunday’s attack wasn’t claimed but bears the hallmarks of jihadi groups linked to al-Qaida that are based in the Wagadu forest, located about 30 miles from the attacked village.