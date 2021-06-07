18-year-old woman identified in Murfreesboro deadly shooting and fiery crash

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators have identified an 18-year-old woman after she died following a shooting that led to a fiery crash last week on Leaf Avenue.

According to Murfreesboro Police Department, Taia Bryant was positively identified by the medical examiner’s office. MPD is still searching for a suspect or suspects that shot at her car.

First responders on the scene attempted to extinguish the flames to rescue Bryant, but the fire spread too quickly. The crash happened around 11 p.m. on May 31.

Investigators said Bryant was shot several times and had burns over her entire body. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to police, two others were also in the car at the time of the crash, but they ran away to escape gunfire.

If anyone has any information about this incident, then you’re asked to call Murfreesboro Detective Julia Cox at (629) 201-5514 or email tips to crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.