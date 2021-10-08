18-year-old killed in overnight shooting in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Murfreesboro Police Department is investigating following a deadly shooting Thursday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. in the 1300 block of Wenlon Drive.

Dispatchers originally received multiple calls of gunshots in the area. Once at the scene, police found an 18-year-old O’Brien Deshun Henley, Jr. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Henley was taken to the hospital, but died shortly after arriving.

Detectives are now working to figure out what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with any information that can help solve this case, please contact Detective Richard Presley at (629) 201-5615. You can also report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on the P3 app or by calling (615) 893-STOP.