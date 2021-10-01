18-year-old charged with shooting female juvenile in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An 18-year-old has been charged after shooting his ex-girlfriend, a juvenile, at an apartment complex in South Nashville, according to an arrest warrant.

Just after 8 p.m. Thursday night, Metro police responded to the Highlands Apartments on Nolensville Pike. Officers found a female juvenile victim with a gunshot wound to her lower abdomen and a graze wound to her right arm.

The document states the victim told police she recently got into a fight at school and “feared retaliation.” She described the suspect to officers as her ex-boyfriend, Na Po.

The warrant states Po came to the apartment with four others holding a gun. According to investigators, the female slammed the door in Po’s face because she was afraid and he shot at her. She described him as wearing a black hoodie and has tattoos under his right eye. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for her gunshot wounds.

Metro police went to a home on Cimarron Way in Antioch as a possible address for Po. Officers said when they arrived, Po answered the door and was questioned by officers. The 18-year-old claimed he was framed for the shooting and that he did not know who was shot, according to Metro police. Later on in the conversation, he reportedly referred to the victim as “female.”

Investigators reported Po said he was home all evening and other people inside of the house told police they went out earlier in the night to eat a local MAPCO.

According to the warrant, officers executed a search in Po’s bedroom and found the black hooded sweatshirt, but no firearm. Police said other physical evidence at the scene, including blood, led them to arrest Po.

Po has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is currently in the Metro jail on a $500,000 bond.