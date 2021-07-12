18 men arrested amid human trafficking investigation in Spring Hill

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An undercover operation conducted by federal, state and local agencies in Spring Hill led to the arrests of eighteen men accused of seeking “illicit sex” from juveniles.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said authorities placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases, as part of a two-day investigation that began July 8.
The focus of the operation was to identify and recover potential victims of human trafficking, as well as identify those seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors, according to investigators.
The following 18 men were arrested, as a result of the investigation:
- Georgie George (DOB 11/26/95), Clarksville, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
- Marvin Sparkman (DOB 1/26/92), Columbia, TN: Solicitation of a Minor
- Steven McCanless (DOB 1/16/95), Culleoka, TN: Solicitation of a Minor
- Ketankumar Patel (DOB 4/5/68), Columbia, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
- Ivan Ashley (DOB 8/20/71), Dania, FL: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
- David Christopher May (DOB 9/25/94), Fayetteville, TN: Solicitation of a Minor
- Andrew Myung Kim (DOB 12/2/82), Franklin, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
- Bryce Lawson (DOB 7/2/97), Charles, LA: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
- Jeremiah McSpaddin (DOB 1/31/85), Spring Hill, TN: Solicitation of a Minor
- Brian Mitchell (DOB 8/5/70), Thompson’s Station, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
- Nabi Rahman (DOB 3/5/88), Nashville, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
- Patrick Harris (DOB 4/9/89), Murfreesboro, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
- Matthew Brewer (DOB 2/27/74), Centerville, TN: Solicitation of a Minor
- Suleiman Musa Osman (DOB 1/1/83), Chattanooga, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
- Juan Gabriel Hernandez Eufracio (DOB 8/29/84), Huntsville, AL: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
- Pablo Godines Cervantes (DOB 5/17/70), Columbia, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
- Haojie Wang (DOB 2/25/89), Brentwood, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
- Luis Diaz-Mendez (DOB 4/17/94), Baton Rouge, LA: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
The TBI said agents worked alongside the Spring Hill Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security and District Attorney General Brent Cooper.
Agents said all 18 men were booked into the Maury County jail on various charges, ranging from patronizing prostitution from a minor and solicitation of a minor.
The investigation remains ongoing with additional charges pending.