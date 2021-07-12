18 men arrested amid human trafficking investigation in Spring Hill

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An undercover operation conducted by federal, state and local agencies in Spring Hill led to the arrests of eighteen men accused of seeking “illicit sex” from juveniles.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said authorities placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases, as part of a two-day investigation that began July 8.

The focus of the operation was to identify and recover potential victims of human trafficking, as well as identify those seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors, according to investigators.

The following 18 men were arrested, as a result of the investigation:

Georgie George (DOB 11/26/95), Clarksville, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Marvin Sparkman (DOB 1/26/92), Columbia, TN: Solicitation of a Minor

Steven McCanless (DOB 1/16/95), Culleoka, TN: Solicitation of a Minor

Ketankumar Patel (DOB 4/5/68), Columbia, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Ivan Ashley (DOB 8/20/71), Dania, FL: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

David Christopher May (DOB 9/25/94), Fayetteville, TN: Solicitation of a Minor

Andrew Myung Kim (DOB 12/2/82), Franklin, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Bryce Lawson (DOB 7/2/97), Charles, LA: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Jeremiah McSpaddin (DOB 1/31/85), Spring Hill, TN: Solicitation of a Minor

Brian Mitchell (DOB 8/5/70), Thompson’s Station, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Nabi Rahman (DOB 3/5/88), Nashville, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Patrick Harris (DOB 4/9/89), Murfreesboro, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Matthew Brewer (DOB 2/27/74), Centerville, TN: Solicitation of a Minor

Suleiman Musa Osman (DOB 1/1/83), Chattanooga, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Juan Gabriel Hernandez Eufracio (DOB 8/29/84), Huntsville, AL: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Pablo Godines Cervantes (DOB 5/17/70), Columbia, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Haojie Wang (DOB 2/25/89), Brentwood, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Luis Diaz-Mendez (DOB 4/17/94), Baton Rouge, LA: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

The TBI said agents worked alongside the Spring Hill Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security and District Attorney General Brent Cooper.

Agents said all 18 men were booked into the Maury County jail on various charges, ranging from patronizing prostitution from a minor and solicitation of a minor.

The investigation remains ongoing with additional charges pending.