18 men arrested amid human trafficking investigation in Spring Hill

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An undercover operation conducted by federal, state and local agencies in Spring Hill led to the arrests of eighteen men accused of seeking “illicit sex” from juveniles.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said authorities placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases, as part of a two-day investigation that began July 8.

The focus of the operation was to identify and recover potential victims of human trafficking, as well as identify those seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors, according to investigators.

The following 18 men were arrested, as a result of the investigation:

  • Georgie George (DOB 11/26/95), Clarksville, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
  • Marvin Sparkman (DOB 1/26/92), Columbia, TN: Solicitation of a Minor
  • Steven McCanless (DOB 1/16/95), Culleoka, TN: Solicitation of a Minor
  • Ketankumar Patel (DOB 4/5/68), Columbia, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
  • Ivan Ashley (DOB 8/20/71), Dania, FL: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
  • David Christopher May (DOB 9/25/94), Fayetteville, TN: Solicitation of a Minor
  • Andrew Myung Kim (DOB 12/2/82), Franklin, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
  • Bryce Lawson (DOB 7/2/97), Charles, LA: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
  • Jeremiah McSpaddin (DOB 1/31/85), Spring Hill, TN: Solicitation of a Minor
  • Brian Mitchell (DOB 8/5/70), Thompson’s Station, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
  • Nabi Rahman (DOB 3/5/88), Nashville, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
  • Patrick Harris (DOB 4/9/89), Murfreesboro, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
  • Matthew Brewer (DOB 2/27/74), Centerville, TN: Solicitation of a Minor
  • Suleiman Musa Osman (DOB 1/1/83), Chattanooga, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
  • Juan Gabriel Hernandez Eufracio (DOB 8/29/84), Huntsville, AL: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
  • Pablo Godines Cervantes (DOB 5/17/70), Columbia, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
  • Haojie Wang (DOB 2/25/89), Brentwood, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
  • Luis Diaz-Mendez (DOB 4/17/94), Baton Rouge, LA: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
  • Andrew Kim
    Andrew Kim (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
  • Brian Mitchell
    Brian Mitchell (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
  • Bryce Lawson
    Bryce Lawson (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
  • David May
    David May (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
  • Georgie George
    Georgie George (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
  • Haojie Wang
    Haojie Wang (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
  • Ivan Ashley
    Ivan Ashley (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
  • Jeremiah McSpaddin
    Jeremiah McSpaddin (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
  • Juan Gabriel Hernandez Eufracio
    Juan Gabriel Hernandez Eufracio (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
  • Ketankumar Patel
    Ketankumar Patel (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
  • Luis Mendez
    Luis Mendez (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
  • Marvin Sparkman
    Marvin Sparkman (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
  • Matthew Brewer
    Matthew Brewer (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
  • Nabi Rahman
    Nabi Rahman (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
  • Pablo Cervantes
    Pablo Cervantes (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
  • Patrick Harris
    Patrick Harris (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
  • Steven McCanless
    Steven McCanless (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
  • Suleiman Musa Osman
    Suleiman Musa Osman (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

The TBI said agents worked alongside the Spring Hill Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security and District Attorney General Brent Cooper.

Agents said all 18 men were booked into the Maury County jail on various charges, ranging from patronizing prostitution from a minor and solicitation of a minor.

The investigation remains ongoing with additional charges pending.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss