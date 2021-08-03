178 in quarantine after teacher tests positive for COVID-19 in Trousdale County

TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – According to the Director of Schools in Trousdale County, 178 people are in quarantine after a teacher at the high school tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

Director Clint Satterfield told News 2 they started district-wide classes on July 29, 2021.

Now, 178 total are quarantining after a teacher tested positive for the coronavirus.

A nurse has been contact tracing for the last two days. Stating 148 were exposed at the high school and 30 were exposed at the middle school.

If they test negative on day six, they can return on day eight. If they do not test, they must quarantine for a full 14 days.

Satterfield said masks are optional for staff and students. No other information was immediately released.