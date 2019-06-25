17-year-old charged in South Nashville shooting

Theoderos Solomon-Tefera

Theoderos Solomon-Tefera (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested the teenager accused of shooting a man during a robbery earlier this month outside of a tobacco store in South Nashville.

Officers revealed Theoderos Solomon-Tefera, 17, was taken into custody Monday night at his home on Swiss Avenue.

The teenager is accused of shooting a 41-year-old man multiple times on the evening of June 9 during a robbery outside of Discount Tobacco on Old Hickory Boulevard near Nolensville Pike.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries, police said.

Solomon-Tefera has been transported to juvenile detention.

