17-year-old charged in South Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested the teenager accused of shooting a man during a robbery earlier this month outside of a tobacco store in South Nashville.

Officers revealed Theoderos Solomon-Tefera, 17, was taken into custody Monday night at his home on Swiss Avenue.

The teenager is accused of shooting a 41-year-old man multiple times on the evening of June 9 during a robbery outside of Discount Tobacco on Old Hickory Boulevard near Nolensville Pike.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries, police said.

Solomon-Tefera has been transported to juvenile detention.