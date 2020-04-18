NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Department of Public Health reported 1,680 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County. That’s an increase of 83 cases in the past 24 hours.

The confirmed cases range in age from 2-months to 94-years.

A total of 20 people have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19. Also, 871 people have recovered from the virus.

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 318 calls on Friday, April 17, 2020.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE