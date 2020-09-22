2 Tennessee shelters participate in BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The BISSELL Pet Foundation (BPF) is teaming up with 160 shelters in 33 states to reduce adoption fees from October 1-4 in order to find furry friends forever homes.

This is all part of their ‘Empty the Shelters’ campaign.

Two shelters are participating in Tennessee. Those would be the Nashville Humane Association and Humane Society of Lincoln County (in Fayetteville).

BPF is sponsoring adoption fees so adopters would be paying $25 dollars or less. BPF officials said these efforts are more important than ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Laura.

This will be the sixth Empty the Shelters event in 2020. The organization will give 100-percent of your contributions to help shelters find pets forever homes.

“BPF is happy to host Empty the Shelters events as our budget allows because we know it works for our shelter partners and the pets in their care,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “By sponsoring adoption fees during ETS, we make it a win-win for everyone involved.”

All animals in this promotion will be microchipped, and spayed or neutered.

Since the program began, Empty the Shelters has helped 40,550 shelter pets find homes.

To learn more about the event and find a shelter near you, click here.