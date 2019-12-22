16-year-old wounded in shooting at Priest Lake area apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot Sunday afternoon in the Priest Lake area.

Officers responded around 1:45 p.m. to a reported shooting at the Heron Pointe Apartments on Heron Pointe Drive off Bell Road.

When police arrived, they said they learned a male wearing all black fired a shot, striking the 16-year-old in the back.

The shooter fled in a white four-door vehicle, officers revealed.

No additional information was immediately released. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

