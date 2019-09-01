16-Year-Old Faces Two Counts of Aggravated Robbery for West Nashville Carjacking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – 16-year-old Antoine Maupin faces two counts of aggravated robbery for the August 13 carjacking of a Toyota Camry from two 21-year-olds at their apartment on Belle Valley Drive.

According to police, Maupin and escaped another teenager, Lacories Howse were found in the car by the Juvenile Task Force officers on August 15.

Police found a 9-millimeter pistol reported stolen out of Indianapolis and a ski mask was found in the vehicle.

According to police, Maupin was in the Department of Children’s Services custody on a trial home visit wearing an ankle monitor.

The aggravated robbery charges are the result of an analysis of records from the monitoring device.

Howse escaped from the TrueCore facility on Stewarts Ferry Pike on July 25th after climbing a fence.

