16-year-old critically wounded in shooting at Northeast Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex in Northeast Nashville late Thursday night.

Officers responded just before 11:30 p.m. to a report of gunfire at The Paddock At Grandview Apartments on Scruggs Lane, which is in the area of Interstate 24 and West Trinity Lane.

(Photo: WKRN)

When police arrived, they said they found a 16-year-old boy with at least one gunshot wound, who had been shot outside of an apartment.

He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, according to investigators.

Police said a black sedan was seen fleeing the area of the shooting, but the shooter was not in custody, as of 3 a.m. Friday.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.