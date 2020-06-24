16-year-old construction worker dies after falling 120 feet from scaffolding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police say a 16-year-old construction worker died after falling from a scaffolding job Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Gustavo Enrique Ramirez from Springfield, Tennessee fell 120 feet to the ground at the La Quinta Inn job site at 315 interstate drive. His 18-year-old brother was on the scaffolding with him. He said he heard a noise, turned around and saw his brother fall. Police say no foul play is suspected.

Detectives did not see a safety harness on the victim. A representative from the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration responded to the scene.