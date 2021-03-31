16+ now eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Public Health Department is now scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments for anyone 16 years old and older, the department reported Wednesday.

Anyone under 18 would be required to have signed approval from their parent or guardian.

The department reported it had initially expected to expand vaccinations on April 5 but decided to accelerate after receiving additional doses from the Tennessee Department of Health.

Vaccination appointments can be scheduled online or by calling 615-862-7777 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those who speak Spanish can schedule appointments at 615-326-9986.

Click here to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Davidson County

The health department will offer appointment options every day, seven days a week for the next two weeks at the Music City Center. Additional slots are opened each Friday for the upcoming two weeks. Parking for those coming to the Music City Center vaccine clinic (P2 parking garage) is free.

The following information will be requested when an individual signs up for an appointment: