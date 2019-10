16 men arrested after human trafficking operation

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials arrested 16 men in Rutherford County after a two day human trafficking operation.

The sting began on October 24 and involved several law agencies. Officials posted fake advertisements on websites known to be used to commercial sex.

According to the TBI, the goal of the operation was to identify those seeking to engage in sexual acts with minors.

As a result, 16 men were arrested and booked in the Rutherford County Jail.

The following men were charged:

James H. Farmer, DOB 9-23-64, Franklin

-Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act

Deadrick Darrell Evans, DOB 1-16-90, Murfreesboro

-Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act

Miguel Erazo, DOB 9-24-76, Antioch

-Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act

Luis Miguel Garcia-Alvarez, DOB 6-12-85, La Vergne

-Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act

Paul Florez-Vazquez, DOB 3-25-89, Nashville

– Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act

Jose Guadalupe Zarate-Flores, DOB 12-1-79, Smyrna

-Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act

Taylor Moore, DOB 4-4-96, Rombauer, MO

-Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act

Tony Maddox, DOB 12-9-80, Cowan, TN

-Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act

Gameel Mesad, DOB 1-13-64, La Vergne

-Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act

John Thomas Sulkowski, DOB 1-9-95, Murfreesboro

-Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act

Juan Manuel Tovar, DOB 7-11-72, Antioch

-Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act

Harry Garcia, DOB 10-22-75, Murfreesboro

-Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act

Michael Romero, DOB 5-21-88, Prospect

-Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act

Lian Sian Thang, DOB 7-15-87, Smyrna

-Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act

Manasranjan Murlidhar Rana, DOB 11-21-87, Nashville

-Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act

Diego Mancilla Martinez, DOB 11-13-72, La Vergne

-Trafficking a Person for a Commercial Sex Act