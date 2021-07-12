16 cats dead after Knoxville house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Gap Road Sunday afternoon, where according to first responders, 16 cats were found dead in the home.

A spokesperson with Knoxville Fire said heavy smoke and flames were coming from the home when firefighters arrived on the scene. Neighbors told them the residents of the home were not there, but pets were inside. After a look inside, KFD found no humans but multiple dead cats in the home.

On Sunday, firefighters reported the total number of cats that died at 21. On Monday, Knoxville Police provided an update that 16 cats were killed in the fire. The discrepancy is due to witness reports, police believe. Neighbors did confirm a couple lived at the home.

KFD said there were no human injuries due to this fire and the cause is still under investigation.