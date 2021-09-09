$15K+ in iPads seized during fraud arrest at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than $15,000 in iPads were seized from a passenger’s luggage at Nashville International Airport following a fraud investigation.

Airport police said they were notified around 8 a.m. Wednesday of a fraudulent drivers license being used to rent a vehicle with Alamo. When officers arrived, they said the suspect had left the business.

Detectives determined that the 41-year-old man, identified as Jeffrey Lawson, had flown into Nashville on a Southwest flight, and was planning to fly back into Chicago later that night.

Police responded to gate D4 around 7 p.m. Wednesday and said they located Lawson with two fraudulent drivers licenses.

Officers obtained a search warrant for Lawson’s luggage and said they found approximately $15,000 to $20,000 in iPads in the bag.

“Due to fraud activity and Lawson’s extensive criminal history, the iPads were seized,” according to a warrant.

Lawson was arrested and booked into the Metro jail late Wednesday night on two counts of felony forgery. His bond was set at $10,000.

A booking photo was not immediately released by law enforcement.