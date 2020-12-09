$15,000+ reward now being offered to find Caitlyn Kaufman’s killer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A reward of $15,000+ is being offered for information leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Saint Thomas West Hospital nurse Caitlyn Kaufman on Interstate 440.

A local resident added $5,000 to the reward on Wednesday, according to Metro police. Police say the first $10,000 was given by a local man wishing to remain publicly anonymous.

Kaufman was driving to work the overnight shift at the hospital when someone opened fire on her SUV Thursday night. She was just 26 years old.

Investigators determined Caitlyn was killed between 6:05 p.m. and 6:10 p.m. when at least six gunshots were fired into her SUV. The fatal shot entered Caitlyn’s left shoulder and killed her within 15 seconds, according to the medical examiner.

Authorities believe she died too quickly to attempt to call 911.

There are multiple ways you can donate to help the family of Kaufman. So far, more than $30,000 has been raised to help the family. If you have any information, call 615-742-7463.