Female minor shot in leg after suspect fires gun into East Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) -Metro police are investigating a shooting in East Nashville Sunday night.

According to police, the shooting call went out just before 8 p.m. Sunday at 3003 Hillside Road.

According to authorities, a female minor went to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the leg.

According to reports, the suspect, who is known by the victim, showed up at her home and shot into the house from the outside. The suspect left the scene before police arrived.



The investigation is ongoing.

