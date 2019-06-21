15-year-old shot in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy showed up at a Nashville hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot Friday morning.

The victim was taken to Saint Thomas Midtown by a relative around 4 a.m.

Metro police reported the teen’s injuries are not life-threatening.

The victim told Metro police he was shot in the Preston Taylor homes area before he became uncooperative with the investigation.

No additional information was released.

