15-year-old shot in West Nashville

by: WKRN Web Staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy showed up at a Nashville hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot Friday morning.

The victim was taken to Saint Thomas Midtown by a relative around 4 a.m.

Metro police reported the teen’s injuries are not life-threatening.

The victim told Metro police he was shot in the Preston Taylor homes area before he became uncooperative with the investigation.

No additional information was released.

