15-year-old Macon County High School student identified as drowning victim

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Macon County Schools has identified 15-year-old Lorena Orduna Martinez, a freshman at Macon County High School, as a victim in a drowning at a swimming hole.

Macon County High School will have counselors available for any student who may need or want help or assistance surrounding the loss of Martinez on Tuesday, June 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Room 204. You can also contact the MCHS Counseling Center with any questions at (615) 666-4474.

Macon County High School will hold a vigil in memory of Martinez at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 12 in front of the school.

Macon County Sheriff’s Office tells News 2 that Martinez and a 32-year-old man drowned in a swimming hole near Westford Creek Road in Westmoreland around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night.

The man was struggling to swim and Martinez went into the water to help save him, but they both drowned. The male victim was pulled from the water around midnight, and Martinez was recovered around 1:30 a.m.

Witnesses at the scene told deputies the two swimmers were friends. No additional information was immediately released.