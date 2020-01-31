15-year-old hit by vehicle while getting on bus in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 15-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle while getting on a school bus in Madison Friday morning.

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. on Neelys Bend Road near Sanitarium Road.

Metro police said the girl was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

It is not known if the school bus had its lights activated at the time of the crash.

No additional information was immediately released.

So far in 2020, there have been five deadly crashes involving pedestrians in Nashville. This after a record high of 32 pedestrian deaths in 2019.

This is a developing story.