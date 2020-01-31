1  of  17
Closings
Christian Community School Clinton County Schools Fentress County Schools Franklin County Schools Grundy County Schools Houston County Schools Jackson County Schools Lebanon Special School District Lincoln County Schools Maury County Schools New Children First Montessori Overton County Schools Restoring Hope Christian Academy Southgate Children's Academy Stewart County Schools Warren County TN Schools Wilson County Schools

15-year-old hit by vehicle while getting on bus in Madison

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —  A 15-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle while getting on a school bus in Madison Friday morning.

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. on Neelys Bend Road near Sanitarium Road.

Metro police said the girl was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

It is not known if the school bus had its lights activated at the time of the crash.

No additional information was immediately released.

So far in 2020, there have been five deadly crashes involving pedestrians in Nashville. This after a record high of 32 pedestrian deaths in 2019.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar