15-year-old charged with arson after Rutherford County investigators say church was intentionally set on fire

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teen is facing charges of arson and vandalism after Rutherford County investigators say they set a church on fire during their Wednesday night services.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call of a fire at LifePoint Church on Almaville Road just after 9 p.m.

“I was very concerned because there were four or five ambulances there,” said Kayce Johnson, whose son attended church’s preschool. “I know that they do teen night there. I was thinking someone got hurt.”

According to the county sheriff’s office, a 15-year-old set fire inside the church in two separate locations: the restroom, and the auditorium. The fire marshal’s office investigated and found the fire had been intentionally set.

“I absolutely hate to hear that that happened,” Johnson said. “My son is signed up to take vacation Bible school there June 7.

Police say the 15-year-old suspect confessed to the crime and is now charged with aggravated arson and vandalism. Staff members were able to control the fire with an extinguisher.

News 2 reached out to LifePoint Church for comment. They have not yet responded to our request.