15-year-old charged in murder of shooting victim left at door of Nashville General Hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a man left on the doorstep of Nashville General Hospital.

Metro police reported Zyshawn Lewis is charged in the death of 18-year-old Steven Shelton.

According to police, a man driving a white Hyundai Tucson was seen on surveillance video carrying Shelton from the vehicle to the hospital door around 5:40 p.m. Friday. The man then drove away, Metro police said.

Detectives determined Shelton was fatally shot inside the vehicle at Cumberland View public housing.

Metro police are searching for a second suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

