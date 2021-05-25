15 wineries & vineyards around Middle Tennessee

red and white wine poured from a bottle into wine glass on white background, isolated (Adobe Stock)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – May 25 is National Wine Day. To celebrate the occasion, we’ve put together a list of wineries and vineyards you can check out in Middle Tennessee.

While you might have to wait until later in the week to get yourself a glass, some places are only open closer to the weekend, there’s no reason not to raise a glass to these local companies on National Wine Day!

Arrington

6211 Patton Rd, Arrington, TN 37014

Arrington is a 95-acre property that includes 16 acres of vineyards, five tasting rooms, amazing views, and live music on weekends through November.

Wine Menu and Shopping Options: Click Here

Hours of Operation: Mondays – Thursdays & Saturdays: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Fridays: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sundays: Noon – 8 p.m.



Brush Creek

115 Oak View Dr E Brush Creek, TN 38547

Cellar 53 is a small, family-owned farm winery with five acres of vineyards and a selection of handcrafted wines that range from sweet to dry and much more.

Wine Menu and Shopping Options: Cellar 53 wine can be ordered for pick-up or, depending on the wine, delivered. Click here to learn more.

Hours: Saturday & Sunday: Noon – 6 p.m.

Centerville

2119 Hwy 50 West Loop, Centerville, TN 37033

Located in Hickman County and surrounded by 110 acres of trees and beautiful vistas, sits Grinders Switch 7-acre vineyard. The original location is inside a hand-built log cabin on the grounds. The winery also includes a tank room which can hold more than 15,000 gallons of wine. Now that’s a lot of wine!

Wine Menu and Shopping Options: Click here.

Hours: Sunday: Noon – 5 p.m. Monday – Thursday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.



Clarksville

1100 Dunlop Ln, Clarksville, TN 37040

Beachaven is Tennessee’s oldest single-family owned winery in Tennessee and the state’s only three generation family-owned winery as well.

The vineyard also launched a new concert series for the summer, replacing the long-running Jazz on the Lawn, which was suspended last year due to COVID-19.

Wine Menu and Shopping Options: Click here.

Hours: Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday -Saturday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Sunday: Noon – 5 p.m.



Hampshire

794 Ridgetop Road, Hampshire, Tennessee 38461

The first vines of Chardonnay and Seyval Blanc were planted in 2005. Now, nearly two decades and 1000s of vines later, Amber Falls is home to award-winning wines and so much more. Come out to the rolling hills of Hampshire to see for yourself.

Wine Menu and Shopping Options: Click here.

Hours: Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.



361 Keg Springs Rd, Hampshire TN 38461

Key Springs offers free wine tastings! They also offer wine slushies just in time for the summer. They also have entertainment events planned from 2 to 5 on the 2nd and 4th weekend of the month all summer long!

Wine Menu and Shopping Options: Click here.

Hours: Wednesday – Sunday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

109 Overhead Bridge Rd. Hampshire, TN 38461

Natchez Hills Winery and Vineyard is a small, family-owned, and operated boutique winery nestled in the hills of Middle Tennessee wine country; bringing together the staples of southern culture, original music, and European, old-world charm.

Wine Menu and Shopping Options: Click here.

Vineyard Hours: Friday & Sunday: Noon – 5 p.m. Saturday: Noon – 8 p.m. Monday – Thursday: By appointment only



Lafayette

1805 Tanyard Road, Lafayette, TN 37083

Red Barn Winery & Vineyards offers up range of sweet to dry wines made with Tennessee Pride! You can also set up wine tastings on the winery’s off days, just call for an advanced reservation.

Wine Menu and Shopping Options: Click here.

Hours: Thursday – Saturday: Noon – 6 p.m.

Lewisburg

1986 New Columbia Highway, Lewisburg, TN 37091

Head down to Lewisburg, Tennessee to find Pickers Creek. Listen to plenty of great live music while sampling wines produced from Cabernet Sauvignon, Chambourcin, Muscadine, and other grapes that flourish in the Tennessee climate.

Wine Menu and Shopping: Click here.

Summer Hours: Fridays 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturdays 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. (With live music from 6 – 9 p.m.) Sundays Noon – 5 p.m.



Wine glasses and bottles guide infographic. (Adobe Stock)

Manchester

426 Ragsdale Road, Manchester, TN 37355

The “down-home” winery offers an extensive list of award-winning wines made from Tennessee grapes, plus daily tastings, and tours. Beans Creek Winery also offers wine classes, dinners, winery tours and music events.

Wine Menu and Shopping Options: Click here.

Hours: Monday – Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Sunday: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.



Nashville

349 Opry Mills Dr. Suite 751A, Nashville, Tennessee 37214

Enjoy a private wine tasting or shop the award-winning selection at Amber Falls’ Nashville location.

Wine Menu and Shopping Options: Click here.

Hours: Monday – Thursday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday: Noon – 6 p.m.



1310 Clinton Street, Suite 125, Nashville, TN 37203

Grinder Switch makes a second appearance on the list, this time in Nashville. The Music City location sits inside the historic Marathon Village. Tastings are offered daily at the 22-foot-long barn-wood bar.

Wine Menu and Shopping Options: Click here.

Hours: 7 days a week: Noon – 5 p.m.

900 Rosa L Parks Blvd. Nashville, TN. 37208

Natchez Hills brings a taste of its winery to the heart of Music City. Enjoy a glass of wine at their indoor and outdoor seating overlooking the State Capital and Bicentennial park. Tastings start at $6 to sample five wines.

Wine Menu and Shopping Options: Click here.

Hours: Thursday – Saturday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.



4580 Rachel’s Lane Nashville, TN 37076

Natchez Hills Winery offers a tasting room at Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage. Flights, wine by the glass or by the bottle, and wine slushees are all available for guests.

Hours: Thursday – Monday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Smyrna

3545 Almaville Rd, Smyrna, TN 37221

Avian Glen is Smyrna’s very first winery. It is a family-owned winery with wines made from sweet grapes. They have something to offer everyone.

Wine Menu and Shopping Options: Click here.

Hours: Tuesday – Monday: Noon – 8 p.m.