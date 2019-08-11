KKK memorabilia found in Michigan officer’s home

An investigation is underway in Michigan after KKK memorabilia was found in a police officer’s home.

The same officer was cleared by state police in the 2009 killing of a man during a traffic stop.

The officer is on leave and the community is demanding answers.

Rena and Robert Mathis were looking at the charming home on a large wooded lot in Holton when he noticed something disturbing.

They didn’t know it, but the house belonged to Muskegon police Officer Charles “Chuck” Anderson.

“It was a full-length confederate flag. So I’m like I’m not liking this. There’s just this one plaque on the wall. So I walk over to the wall. And I read the plaque and it said KKK application. So I was like, I’m done I said I want to get out of here right now,” said Robert Mathis.

The couple put their findings on Facebook and it got the attention of the community leading to city officials announcing that Anderson was on leave pending an investigation.

We went to the home to talk to Anderson who was there, but his wife came to the door.

“He can’t say anything right now, I wish we could because it would probably set a lot of things straight, but…”

Barton: “He’s not a member of the Klan?”

Racheal Anderson, wife of police officer: “No, he’s not, no, no.”

The incident has the attention of the Muskegon County NAACP.

“We want a thorough investigation to be sure that when he goes out there and puts on that uniform and performs his duties as an officer that he’s being fair and impartial,” said Eric Hood, President of Muskegon County NAACP.

He says as a former police officer between 1998 and 2008, he believes the department has come a long way and asks for the community to be patient, but he says the NAACP will be watching and demanding answers.

“Why would he leave it up knowing that his house was showing to be sold?”

In September of 2009, Anderson shot 31-year-old Julius Johnson following a traffic stop when Johnson allegedly ran and then fought with Anderson using the officer’s own radio and club to bludgeon him.

The officer then shot him.

A Michigan state police investigation found the shooting justified but the then NAACP leader wanted more to be done calling for a federal investigation that never came.

Johnson’s sister said at the time that her brother begged for his life before he was killed.

She was found guilty of lying to police and was sentenced to three to 15 months in jail.

Now, the couple who went through the house also wants some answers.

“I like antiques but I collect things that I represent you can go in my basement we have Detroit Lions Redwings Michigan stuff everything we associate ourselves with. So why would you collect something you don’t associate yourself with,” said Robert Mathis.

The officer’s wife insisted her husband is not a member of the Ku Klux Klan.