140,000 race fans expected in downtown Nashville for Music City Grand Prix

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An estimated 140,000 race fans are expected to flock to downtown Nashville for the Music City Grand Prix this weekend.

Some of the world’s best drivers will be racing through the city at hundreds of miles per hour in the area surrounding Nissan Stadium.

Multiple streets downtown are already closed in addition to the Nissan Stadium parking lots.

(Courtesy: Music City Grand Prix)

The three-day event will bring tens of thousands of people to downtown Nashville. Live music is scheduled for each day on two stages and the big IndyCar race will take place Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

As expected, this will be a major boost for the city’s tourism and hospitality industry. the CEO of Nashville’s Convention and Visitors Corp., Butch Spryidon told News 2 this time of year is typically slower with the school year approaching, so it’s a strong way to end the summer season.

“Not only will be benefit financially but the Grand Prix will be televised nationally and internationally with the city literally serving as the track, not just the backdrop, but the track. That’s a unique opportunity to show the world another side of our great city,” explained Spryidon.

Jack Lapilusa, from Queens, New York, is excited to visit Nashville for the Grand Prix. He won a design challenge and his work is featured on the number 7 and number 5 Arrow McLaren racecars.

Lapilusa really got into watching motorsports with his friends during the pandemic. His design is inspired by battleships in World War I and thought it would look even cooler going 200 miles per hour down a racetrack.

“This entire process has felt surreal. I’m literally sitting here in Nashville still can’t believe it’s happening. It’s still going to be hard to believe, even when they’re right there in front of me, to see my work come to life on those cars is just going to be a crazy experience and I couldn’t think of two better guys to drive it so I’m very excited about that,” said Lapilusa.

Festivities for the Music City Grand Prix kicked off Thursday evening with a fan fest, autograph session and the Pit-Stop Challenge. On Saturday, gates open at 7:30 a.m. and on Sunday, gates open at 9 a.m.