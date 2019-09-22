$130k raised for heart health at Rutherford Heart Walk

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — An estimated 1,700 people took part in this weekend’s Rutherford Heart Walk, helping the American Heart Association of Greater Nashville to achieve its fundraising goal of $130,000.

The three-mile walk was held at 9 a.m. Saturday at Murfreesboro Medical Clinic and was led by survivors of heart disease and stroke. News 2’s Josh Breslow served as the emcee for the event.

The attendance of 1,700 is an increase from the 2018 event, organizers said.

(Photo: WKRN)

The Heart Walk is the signature fundraising event for the American Heart Association and the organization estimates more than one-million walkers participate in at least 600 events held across the country.

The money raised from the walks supports heart and stroke research, as well as discoveries like CPR, life-extending drugs, pacemakers, bypass surgery and surgical techniques to repair heart defects.

Click here for more information on the American Heart Association of Greater Nashville.