12-year-old tries to carjack woman at Memphis grocery store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 12-year-old boy was taken into custody after allegedly attempting to carjack a woman at gunpoint at an East Memphis grocery store.

Memphis Police said a woman was at Kroger on Poplar Avenue near Kirby around 4 p.m. when the boy, who was armed with a pistol, approached her and demanded her vehicle. he then forcibly grabbed her keys away from her, got into the driver’s seat and began to drive away.

The victim opened the car door and began struggling with the suspect, police said.

That’s when two men saw what was going on and stepped in to help the female victim. One of them pulled a gun on the 12-year-old and held him there until police arrived on the scene.

The 12-year-old was taken into police custody, and police found the firearm used in the attempted carjacking.

Police said the witness who pulled a gun on the suspect had a valid Tennessee handgun permit.