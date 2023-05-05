WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 12-year-old boy was taken into custody Thursday after he fled from police on an off-road vehicle.

Lebanon police reported officers received a call the boy had ran away from a home in Murfreesboro and was off joyriding.

(Courtesy: Lebanon Police Department)

The boy made his way into Wilson County and Wilson County Sheriff’s Office deputies tried to stop the vehicle and it fled in a reckless manner, according to Lebanon police.

Officers soon located the vehicle and boy as he continued to joyride through streets of Lebanon.

The boy reportedly ran multiple stop signs and was constantly leaving his lane of travel.

Officers followed the vehicle at a distance with unmarked vehicles and without activating lights or sirens, in order to observe and formulate a plan to safely stop the vehicle, according to Lebanon police.

As traffic slowed in front of a red light, officers were able to box in the suspect vehicle and detained the boy without any further incident.